South Africa

Death of child allegedly at hands of farm security sparks violent protest

15 March 2018 - 10:35 By Jeff Wicks
A sugarcane field belonging to a farmer linked to the matter was set ablaze.
Image: 123RF/Satit Srihin

Violent protests have erupted on the outskirts of eShowe in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday following the death of a child‚ allegedly at the hands of a farm's security guards. It is understood that the child was killed on Tuesday.

While the facts surrounding the death remain unclear‚ the enraged community went on the rampage‚ torching farmland on Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Captain Mbongeni Mdlalose said that a sugarcane field belonging to a farmer linked to the matter was set ablaze.

This is a developing story.

