Durban woman arrested for trying to frame dead man

A 25-year-old woman is behind bars after she allegedly falsely claimed that a Durban businessman had indecently exposed himself to her last month.

Police say there is no way the man could have committed the alleged offence as he died two years ago.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the woman claimed to have met with the businessman last month after he promised her a job.

“She stated that they met on Smith Street and proceeded to Sangro House offices where the indecent exposure took place. A case of indecent exposure was opened at Durban Central SAPS for further investigation. Upon investigation it was confirmed that the suspect aged 76 passed away in April 2016‚’ said Mbhele.

The Department of Home Affairs also confirmed that the “suspect” had died in 2016.

“It was then concluded that the victim opened a case based on lies and was arrested for defeating the ends of justice‚ fraud and perjury. She will appear in Durban Magistrate’s Court [on Friday]‚” said Mbhele.