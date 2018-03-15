South Africa

Durban woman arrested for trying to frame dead man

15 March 2018 - 17:45 By Naledi Shange
\
\
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 25-year-old woman is behind bars after she allegedly falsely claimed that a Durban businessman had indecently exposed himself to her last month.

Police say there is no way the man could have committed the alleged offence as he died two years ago.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the woman claimed to have met with the businessman last month after he promised her a job.

“She stated that they met on Smith Street and proceeded to Sangro House offices where the indecent exposure took place. A case of indecent exposure was opened at Durban Central SAPS for further investigation. Upon investigation it was confirmed that the suspect aged 76 passed away in April 2016‚’ said Mbhele.

The Department of Home Affairs also confirmed that the “suspect” had died in 2016.

“It was then concluded that the victim opened a case based on lies and was arrested for defeating the ends of justice‚ fraud and perjury. She will appear in Durban Magistrate’s Court [on Friday]‚” said Mbhele.

READ MORE

Why tackling sexual violence is key to South Africa’s decolonisation project

Horrific incidences of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment are so common in South Africa that it has been dubbed the “rape capital of the ...
News
26 days ago

Most read

  1. Durban woman arrested for trying to frame dead man South Africa
  2. Grade R learner electrocuted at school South Africa
  3. Police commissioner calls for calm after KZN man's killing sparks anger South Africa
  4. Some teachers on strike when Eldorado school fight broke out South Africa
  5. Motsoaledi expects more listeria cases to emerge South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X