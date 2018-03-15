Former North West Deputy Police Commissioner William Mpembe is one of six men facing charges of murder in connection with the 2012 Marikana murders.

Mpembe‚ 55‚ Salmon Vermaak‚ 53‚ Nkosana Mguye‚ 38‚ Collin Mogale‚ 49‚ Katlego Sekgweleya‚ 39‚ and Khazamola Makhubela‚ 49‚ stand accused of murder‚ attempted murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Mpembe is charged with the murders of Thembelakhe Mati‚ Semi Jokanisi‚ Hendrick Monene and Sello Lepaaku on August 13 2012‚ while the other five are charged with the murder of Phumzile Sokhanyile.