"In this instance‚ the George municipality has exercised this right‚" she said in a text message.

The decision to cancel the concert came after the ANC condemned the municipality's move to allow Hofmeyr to perform at the venue‚ saying it would be insensitive to open the doors of an iconic place‚ such as the town hall‚ to Hofmeyr.

A statement circulating on social media‚ believed to be from the Western Cape ANC spokesperson Faiez Jacobs‚ said that the ANC rejected and condemned the "promotion of the racist and white supremacist Afrikaner performer Steve Hofmeyr through a concert to be held on 22 March 2018 at the George town hall”.

"We call on the municipality to immediately cancel this concert‚ disassociate themselves from Hofmeyr in the way that other sponsors like Pick n Pay‚ Land Rover and Absa have done in the past‚" it read.