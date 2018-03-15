Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli‚ who is on trial for kidnapping and has weathered numerous allegations of fraud and corruption‚ was on paid leave‚ earning his full salary and bonuses until he was‚ in January this year‚ relieved of all his duties by “mutual agreement”.

The whole debacle has so far cost taxpayers R12.2-million‚ via the under-resourced South African Police Service budget‚ it was revealed on Thursday.

Zakhele Mbhele‚ Democratic Alliance MP‚ said in a statement: "The DA can confirm today that former Head of Crime Intelligence‚ Richard Mdluli‚ has received a further R4‚2 million from the deeply under-resourced South African Police Service (SAPS) for doing nothing for close to a decade after an agreement reached with former Minister of Police‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ earlier this year."

This was revealed in the reply to the question posed by the DA’s Advocate Hendrick Schmidt‚ and follows on a reply received last year that revealed that SAPS had already spent R8.3 million on Mdluli over the past seven years.