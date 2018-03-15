South Africa

'Hlaudi Motsoeneng must pay back R43m'

15 March 2018 - 13:08 By Timeslive
Hlaudi Motsoeneng. File photo
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali. © Sunday Times.

Ooh the DA is on a roll now‚ trying to tally up how much taxpayer cash has been spent on defending people who have since left their top jobs.

Phumzile van Damme‚ MP and Democratic Alliance shadow minister of communications‚ said the SABC has spent over R22-million to pay for the legal costs of its former chief operating officer.

This was disclosed in a reply to a DA parliamentary question.

Said Van Damme: "In the reply‚ former Communications Minister‚ Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane‚ reveals that the public broadcaster has since 2013 paid millions of rands in legal fees for Motsoeneng and the amount 'might increase as other matters are ongoing'."

"Just like the other litigious delinquent‚ Jacob Zuma‚ Motsoeneng must pay this money back to the public purse. The public should not have to pay for this one man wrecking ball’s legal fees‚" she said.

"In addition to the R21-million the Special Investigating Unit is pursuing in Motseoneng’s debt to the SABC‚ this R22-million must be added‚ making what he owes R43-million.

"Every single cent must be recovered from him."

Van Damme alleged: "Hlaudi left a trail of destruction in his wake. He flouted policy processes; demoralised‚ victimised and purged staff; brought the SABC’s newsroom into disrepute and left the public broadcaster on the brink of collapse."

"The DA calls on the SABC to personally hold Hlaudi responsible for this excessive amount of money‚ that can be much better spent on paying off its debts‚ investing in content development‚ finding new talent‚ informing and educating the public‚ and restoring the SABC’s image as a credible and reliable news source."

