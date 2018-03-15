South Africa

Horror as albino corpse's body parts stolen

15 March 2018 - 10:08 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
An inquest has been opened after the grave of a person with albinism was violated in Pienaar‚ Mpumalanga.

The 28-year-old man was buried on Saturday and his open grave was discovered on Monday by municipal workers‚ with some of his body parts missing.

“The family was alerted of the incident. We took the body back to the mortuary for further investigations. Though we can’t detail the exact body parts‚ some are missing‚” said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi‚ Mpumalanga police spokesman.

Last month Mpumalanga police made arrests in connection with the kidnapping of two children who were taken from their home in Hlalanikahle and later found dead in Witbank.

The 13-year-old girl‚ Gabisile Shabani‚ was an albino and was believed to have been murdered for her body parts. Her 15-month-old nephew‚ Nkosikhona Ngwenya‚ was allegedly mistaken for another child from the same household who also has albinism.

