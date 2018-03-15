A senior female official should have been assigned to investigate allegations of sexual assault at a Soweto school to avoid repeating the trauma two of the victims experienced.

This is the view of Shaheda Omar‚ clinical director of the Teddy Bear Clinic‚ after allegations surfaced that a single male police officer allegedly assaulted two victims of sexual assault on Monday.

The officer‚ stationed with the Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit‚ allegedly forced two children to undress in a classroom and molested them.

He went to the school to prepare them for the upcoming case against a school patroller who allegedly sexually assaulted 87 children at the same school last year.