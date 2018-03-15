South Africa

Johannesburg's Building Development Management department vetted in storm damage probe

15 March 2018 - 11:33 By Penwell Dlamini
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Image: Sunday Times

Due to an update on the technical aspects of houses which were destroyed by a storm in December last year‚ a number of irregularities have come to the surface.

"Following the mayor’s commitment to launching an investigation into the construction of homes which were damaged by a major storm on December 30 2017‚ [Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba] met with the city’s Group Risk and Assurance Services (Gras)‚ alongside independent quantity surveyors and engineers who were part of the investigation‚ in order to receive a report on the status of their work.

This is after the mayor provided an extension on the finalisation of the report at the end of February‚” Mashaba’s office said on Thursday.

Last week‚ Mashaba released preliminary findings in relation to this investigation after the December storm destroyed a number of houses in parts of the city.

Mashaba releases initial findings of investigation into storm damage

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Tuesday announced the provisional findings of an investigation into housing developments.
News
9 days ago

The findings showed a number of discrepancies in the structures of the affected houses.

Gras found that among the two developers responsible for housing construction in the affected areas‚ one was not registered with the regulatory body.

The possible implications of this is not only the alleged non-compliance with Section 10 of the Housing Consumers Protection Measures Act but the alleged questionable building standards used at some of the affected properties.

The city is now in the process of addressing the matter with the NHBRC who carries the duty of ensuring that these developers registered. There was poor record-keeping at the city’s Building Development Management.

Gras noted that there was no proper filing system at the Building Development Management‚ resulting in challenges to produce records timeously.

There were incomplete applications for approval of building plans. During the review of BDM’s approval of building plans‚ Gras found instances where incomplete application forms were accepted and captured into the city’s system.

Are Joburg councillors cashing in on disasters?

The City of Johannesburg is to investigate allegations that councillors have been collecting donations to help residents affected by natural ...
Politics
1 month ago

No proof of home pre-inspection during the construction of some properties was found in the files. The Housing Consumer Protection Measures Act of 1998 makes provision for the inspection of properties whilst in construction‚ so as to ensure proper quality control.

When perusing files in relation to the violent storm in‚ Gras noted that there were no reports or photos in the files as proof that inspectors had visited the site or conducted the prescribed inspections before and during construction on trench and foundation‚ wall and structure‚ drains‚ concrete slabs and the roof.

There incomplete files. Instances where some of the files had no record of the date on which the application for the approval of the plan was submitted. There was inconsistency in the dates of plan approvals in relation to the occupancy certificates. GRAS found that a date for the planned approval on an occupancy certificate differed with the approval date by the chief plan examiner in their respective files.

Some stand numbers had two different plan approval dates. No certificates of occupancy were found in the files of the Lufhereng area. Some dates on certificates of occupancy differ from stamps issuing said certificates.

Gras noted that the dates at which inspectors have issued the certificates of occupancy differ with official stamps on the documents‚ making it difficult to establish the correct date at which the certificates of occupancy were issued.

Mashaba is expected to release the final report soon.

READ MORE

Two people dead in Gauteng storm

Two people died on Saturday in Lenasia in the south of Johannesburg after a tree fell onto their car while they were driving during a severe ...
News
2 months ago

Two drown in KZN floods‚ two die in Joburg storm

Flash floods claimed the lives of at least two people in KwaZulu-Natal and a severe hailstorm wreaked havoc in Johannesburg at the weekend.
News
2 months ago

Storm damage caused to mall in Lenasia

Management of the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia in the south of Johannesburg have confirmed that a ceiling panel in the court area outside the cinema ...
News
2 months ago

Gauteng mops up after the storm

Mopping operations are underway in most parts of Gauteng‚ following Monday's storm that caused severe damage in the province.
News
5 months ago

Two schools closed due to damage after Johannesburg storm

Two schools on Johannesburg’s West Rand have been closed in the aftermath of a storm which wreaked havoc across Johannesburg.
News
5 months ago

'I thought I was going to die': Gauteng counts the cost after massive storm

When the sky falls on your head‚ twice! A mother experienced a double whammy during Monday's hailstorm when a tree fell onto her car and her home's ...
News
5 months ago

WATCH | Massive Joburg storm brings hail, floods, fire and 'tornadoes'

A storm raged through Johannesburg and parts of the East Rand and West Rand on Monday afternoon, leaving a trail of destruction.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Fatal stabbing in Tulbagh farm burglary South Africa
  2. How young sexual assault victims should have been handled at Soweto school? South Africa
  3. 'Hlaudi Motsoeneng must pay back R43m' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Pretoria motorist sends would-be hijackers running for their lives South Africa
  5. Former top cop Mpembe among six men facing Marikana murder charges South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X