Due to an update on the technical aspects of houses which were destroyed by a storm in December last year‚ a number of irregularities have come to the surface.

"Following the mayor’s commitment to launching an investigation into the construction of homes which were damaged by a major storm on December 30 2017‚ [Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba] met with the city’s Group Risk and Assurance Services (Gras)‚ alongside independent quantity surveyors and engineers who were part of the investigation‚ in order to receive a report on the status of their work.

This is after the mayor provided an extension on the finalisation of the report at the end of February‚” Mashaba’s office said on Thursday.

Last week‚ Mashaba released preliminary findings in relation to this investigation after the December storm destroyed a number of houses in parts of the city.