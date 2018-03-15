Motsoaledi expects more listeria cases to emerge

The disease causes flu-like symptoms, nausea, diarrhoea and infection of the blood stream and brain.

"We are just at the beginning and we must expect other cases to emerge," Motsoaledi told reporters, without elaborating.

Motsoaledi - who met health ministers from the southern African region - also said he also expected more cases of the outbreak to be reported in the region but did not give details.

Namibia's health minister said on Tuesday it had recorded its first case of listeriosis, and the victim was fighting for his life in hospital in the nation's capital.

Namibia and several other nations in Africa have suspended imports of processed meat from South Africa after the outbreak was linked to the factory that makes polony, a cheap sausage.