No more long queues at clinics as first drug ATM is launched

The life of a woman who has been taking antiretroviral drugs since 1989 has dramatically changed as she no longer has to queue at her local congested clinic once a month from 5am.

Philda Dladla‚ who lives only 10 streets away from the newly established ePharmacy facility at the Alexandra Plaza Shopping Centre‚ Johannesburg – which has been described as an ATM dispensary -said she was satisfied with the system.

The cheerful mother of two relayed how her HIV/AIDS status has been nothing but a force of good influence in her life.