South Africa

Police commissioner calls for calm after KZN man's killing sparks anger

15 March 2018 - 17:25 By Penwell Dlamini
Angry residents in the farming district of eShowe are believed to have torched a farm and farmhouse after a fisherman was shot dead.
Angry residents in the farming district of eShowe are believed to have torched a farm and farmhouse after a fisherman was shot dead.
Image: SUPPLIED

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has called for calm in Umlalazi‚ Eshowe‚ in KwaZulu-Natal after the killing of a community member.

Police said that on Wednesday‚ two young men‚ one of them being 30-year-old Spamandla Xulu‚ were fishing in a dam on the Gqobhokani farm.

“The men were confronted by a security guard and requested to leave which resulted in an altercation that led to the guard allegedly fatally shooting Mr Xulu. The second man escaped uninjured. Since the shooting of Mr Xulu‚ the security guard has been arrested on a charge of murder and he is currently in police custody.

“However‚ the community is alleged to have taken to the streets‚ initially burning tyres on the R66 road followed by the burning of the farmer's house at the Gqobhokani farm‚ his sugarcane plantation as well as at least two neighbouring plantations‚” police said in an official statement on Thursday.

The man who allegedly killed Xulu has been arrested.

"I have tasked the Provincial Commissioner to also mobilise an investigation task team to investigate the burning of the farm house and farms and bring those responsible to book as such behaviour is criminal and unacceptable.

“Thus far members of the Public Order Policing Unit‚ Tactical Response Team and members of the local police stations have been mobilised to stabilise and normalise the area. Destroying property is no solution to any problem but rather is a crime which is punishable by law.

Furthermore‚ it serves to neither help nor correct any situation"‚ said Sitole.

READ MORE

Six cops facing Marikana murder charges released on bail

Former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe along with five other police officers facing murder charges in connection with the 2012 ...
News
3 hours ago

Fatal stabbing in Tulbagh farm burglary

An intruder is on the run after fatally stabbing a 59-year-old man on a farm near Tulbagh in the Western Cape.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Durban woman arrested for trying to frame dead man South Africa
  2. Grade R learner electrocuted at school South Africa
  3. Police commissioner calls for calm after KZN man's killing sparks anger South Africa
  4. Some teachers on strike when Eldorado school fight broke out South Africa
  5. Motsoaledi expects more listeria cases to emerge South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X