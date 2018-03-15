Police commissioner calls for calm after KZN man's killing sparks anger

“However‚ the community is alleged to have taken to the streets‚ initially burning tyres on the R66 road followed by the burning of the farmer's house at the Gqobhokani farm‚ his sugarcane plantation as well as at least two neighbouring plantations‚” police said in an official statement on Thursday.

The man who allegedly killed Xulu has been arrested.

"I have tasked the Provincial Commissioner to also mobilise an investigation task team to investigate the burning of the farm house and farms and bring those responsible to book as such behaviour is criminal and unacceptable.

“Thus far members of the Public Order Policing Unit‚ Tactical Response Team and members of the local police stations have been mobilised to stabilise and normalise the area. Destroying property is no solution to any problem but rather is a crime which is punishable by law.

Furthermore‚ it serves to neither help nor correct any situation"‚ said Sitole.