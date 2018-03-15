Police scrub away Mancoba Seven Angels graffiti

Captain Khaya Tonjeni said a multi-disciplinary team comprising the provincial K9 search and rescue team‚ public order police and operational response services members have descended on the small town for the "mammoth task" of erasing graffiti writings in white and red paint on the mountain above the church.

"The task is a response to a request by community members to erase the writings as authority and consent was not solicited by the then church members‚" Tonjeni said.

"Due to the controversy surrounding the church‚ there was common consensus to remove all the writings."

The team began the work earlier this week.

"The members had to climb up the mountain on the outskirts of town using advanced access and mountain climbing methods in order to reach the highly placed writings on the wall. A large part was erased using black paint to cover the red and white paint."