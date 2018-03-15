South Africa

Rohde’s lawyers adamant key state witness was coached

15 March 2018 - 20:02 By Philani Nombembe
Murder accused property mogul Jason Rohde. File photo.
Murder accused property mogul Jason Rohde. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Murder accused Jason Rohde’s lawyers were adamant on Thursday that the state’s key witness had been coached and even obtained footage of him having lunch with his boss in a restaurant near the court.

Throughout his testimony‚ Daniels used the phrases “no comment” and “no explanation” when faced with tough questions – which irritated Van der Spuy. Van der Spuy told the court that he wanted to test Daniels’ credibility because his testimony was peppered with inconsistencies.

He asked Daniels if he had been to the Rcaffe‚ a restaurant in Long Street‚ during the lunch break on Wednesday and whether he had shared a meal with Joep Schoof‚ the general manager of Spier.

Rohde's advocate turns screws on maintenance man

Murder accused businessman Jason Rohde’s counsel began losing patience on Thursday with an evasive state witness who resorted to answering difficult ...
News
8 hours ago

Daniels denied that even after Van der Spuy confronted him with a picture from the restaurant’s CCTV footage showing the two tucking into a meal. “You see that photograph‚ large as life. Who is sitting there?” Van der Spuy asked. Daniels responded: “A person.” An impatient Van der Spuy warned Daniels that lying under oath was a crime.

“You go yesterday and have lunch with the general manager of Spier‚ you get into the witness box and lie about it. You keep looking for Mr Schoof in court and that makes me wonder why are you hiding that you had lunch with him. And you were possibly with someone else from a law firm‚” said Van der Spuy.

“It is clear to me that this witness has been coached. It will be clear to me that the witness’s story has evolved over time.”

Van der Spuy and Judge Gaayat Salie-Hlophe had a heated exchange when the judge disapproved of his line of questioning.

“The court seems intent on helping this witness every step of the way. I must place my objection on record…that the court is interfering with my rights as legal representative‚” said Van der Spuy.

Tech expert questions suicide theory in Rohde case

“When I looked at photographs and the tool‚ I questioned how did this person hang herself with this cord.” This question plagued Danie Poolman‚ head ...
News
14 days ago

Salie-Hlophe said: “I don’t appreciate your tone and body language.”

The former Lew Geffen/Sotherby’s International Realty chief executive was sharing a room with his wife at Spier wine estate‚ near Stellenbosch‚ in July 2016 when she was found dead with the cord of a hair iron around her neck behind the locked door.

Rohde is charged with murder and obstructing the administration of justice by making her death look like a suicide. They have three daughters.

The indictment against Rohde accuses him of placing the cord around Susan’s neck “in a double strand around the clothing/towel hook at the back of the bathroom door”. He then supplied false information to police‚ it says.

The matter was postponed to Monday.

Most read

  1. Mugabe says he never thought Mnangagwa would turn against him Africa
  2. George municipality cancels Steve Hofmeyr concert South Africa
  3. SA demands Australian minister retract white farmer comments South Africa
  4. Rohde’s lawyers adamant key state witness was coached South Africa
  5. Durban woman arrested for trying to frame dead man South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X