Rohde’s lawyers adamant key state witness was coached

Daniels denied that even after Van der Spuy confronted him with a picture from the restaurant’s CCTV footage showing the two tucking into a meal. “You see that photograph‚ large as life. Who is sitting there?” Van der Spuy asked. Daniels responded: “A person.” An impatient Van der Spuy warned Daniels that lying under oath was a crime.

“You go yesterday and have lunch with the general manager of Spier‚ you get into the witness box and lie about it. You keep looking for Mr Schoof in court and that makes me wonder why are you hiding that you had lunch with him. And you were possibly with someone else from a law firm‚” said Van der Spuy.

“It is clear to me that this witness has been coached. It will be clear to me that the witness’s story has evolved over time.”

Van der Spuy and Judge Gaayat Salie-Hlophe had a heated exchange when the judge disapproved of his line of questioning.

“The court seems intent on helping this witness every step of the way. I must place my objection on record…that the court is interfering with my rights as legal representative‚” said Van der Spuy.