SA demands Australian minister retract white farmer comments

South Africa demanded on Thursday that Australian interior minister Peter Dutton retract comments that suggested white farmers were being persecuted and deserved protection with special visas from a "civilised country".

Pretoria hauled in Canberra's High Commissioner for a diplomatic ticking off over Dutton's remarks, which also included a description of white farmers facing "horrific circumstances" - a characterisation South Africa has rejected.

"The South African government is offended by the statements which have been attributed to the Australian Home Affairs Minister and a full retraction is expected," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Commenting this week on a documentary about violent rural crime in South Africa, Dutton said the farmers deserved "special attention", according to the Sydney Morning Herald and other Australian media.