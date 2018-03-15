South Africa

Six cops facing Marikana murder charges released on bail

15 March 2018 - 15:27 By Tankiso Makhetha
2012 The Marikana massacre on August 16. A total of 34 striking miners were killed and 78 injured in what was the single most lethal use of force by South African security forces against civilians since 1960.
2012 The Marikana massacre on August 16. A total of 34 striking miners were killed and 78 injured in what was the single most lethal use of force by South African security forces against civilians since 1960.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe and five other police officers facing murder charges in connection with the 2012 Marikana massacre were released on bail on Thursday.

Mpembe‚ 55‚ and Salmon Vermaak‚ 53‚ both former police officers‚ were granted R5‚000 bail while Nkosana Mguye‚ 38‚ Collin Mogale‚ 49‚ Katlego Sekgweleya‚ 39‚ and Khazamola Makhubela‚ 49‚ were granted bail of R2‚000 each. The six appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate Court where they stand accused of murder‚ attempted murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Mpembe is charged with the murders of four people on August 13‚ 2012‚ while the other five accused are charged with the murder of one mine worker.

Mpembe also faces a further six counts of attempted murder.

Ramaphosa slammed for walking with Qedani Mahlangu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has come under fire on social media after he was spotted with the infamous former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu on ...
Politics
3 days ago

Mpembe‚ along with Gideon van Zyl‚ Dingaan Madoda‚ and Oupa Pule are charged with defeating the ends of justice after they allegedly failed to report and concealed the death in custody of Modisaotsile Sagalala on August 16‚ 2012.

They allegedly attempted to pass off Sagala’s death as that of Andrew Saffey who died in hospital on August 16‚ 2012.

The former deputy police commissioner is further accused of contravening section 6 (2) of the Commission’s Act after he allegedly gave false evidence at the Farlam Commission of Inquiry that Sagalala died in a police truck on August 16‚ 2012.

Both matters were postponed to June 18 in the Mafikeng High Court for pre-trial purposes.

Their matter is in connection with an incident in August 13‚ 2012 in which striking miners were stopped by police while making their way from the mine to a koppie. Five people died as police and striking miners clashed.

READ MORE

Marikana families: This is how you can help us heal‚ Mr Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa should live up to his promise to play a role in atoning for the Marikana massacre‚ lawyers for 36 families of the dead said ...
Politics
21 days ago

Compensate Marikana victims with dignity‚ Fedusa demands

The Federation of Unions of South Africa says president Cyril Ramaphosa must ensure that his attempt to compensate the families of 44 miners who died ...
News
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Top court slashes drug dealer’s heavy sentence South Africa
  2. Eastern Cape teen invents fire-proof shack Sci-Tech
  3. WATCH | What has Cyril Ramaphosa achieved in his first 30 days? South Africa
  4. Six cops facing Marikana murder charges released on bail South Africa
  5. No more long queues at clinics as first drug ATM is launched South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X