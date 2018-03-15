Former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe and five other police officers facing murder charges in connection with the 2012 Marikana massacre were released on bail on Thursday.

Mpembe‚ 55‚ and Salmon Vermaak‚ 53‚ both former police officers‚ were granted R5‚000 bail while Nkosana Mguye‚ 38‚ Collin Mogale‚ 49‚ Katlego Sekgweleya‚ 39‚ and Khazamola Makhubela‚ 49‚ were granted bail of R2‚000 each. The six appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate Court where they stand accused of murder‚ attempted murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Mpembe is charged with the murders of four people on August 13‚ 2012‚ while the other five accused are charged with the murder of one mine worker.

Mpembe also faces a further six counts of attempted murder.