Some teachers on strike when Eldorado school fight broke out
A bloody fistfight between pupils of the Eldorado Park Secondary School which was captured on a video occurred at a time when some teachers were on strike‚ leaving the children unsupervised‚ the Gauteng Education Department said on Thursday.
"The incident occurred during the time when some educators had withdrawn labour and reporting at the district. As such‚ the learners were not adequately supervised‚" spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a statement.
A 34-second clip of the fight went viral on social media earlier this week.
In it‚ two boys are seen engaged in a full-blown fistfight in the classroom.
One of them kicks and repeatedly pummels another on the head‚ while another classmate tries to intervene.
In the last few seconds of the video‚ one of the pupils is seen following his opponent who has since left the classroom.
Blood is oozing from the side of his head.
Mabona called for tough action to be taken against the learners.
“The Gauteng Department of Education calls on the SGB and principal to act without favour against learners depicted fighting on a video‚” Mabona said.
“This behaviour is unacceptable and all those involved should face disciplinary action‚” he added.
Meanwhile‚ the teachers who had failed to be in class on the day would also need to provide answers to the department.
“The educators have since returned to work and will face disciplinary action‚" Mabona said.