A 34-second clip of the fight went viral on social media earlier this week.

In it‚ two boys are seen engaged in a full-blown fistfight in the classroom.

One of them kicks and repeatedly pummels another on the head‚ while another classmate tries to intervene.

In the last few seconds of the video‚ one of the pupils is seen following his opponent who has since left the classroom.

Blood is oozing from the side of his head.

Mabona called for tough action to be taken against the learners.