“I don’t think this was an attempted robbery…if it was it would have played out completely differently. There is something deeper at play here‚” he said. “That is why I am so keen for the police to catch these guys so we can get some closure.”

He said that taking stock in the wake of the incident‚ the motive for the gruesome attack had played on his mind.

“It has been a week and we have had time to think about it and people have asked me about motive. Whether it was jealousy [and orchestrated by another athlete]...in my mind I doubt it‚” Jackson added.

Following the attack‚ his inner circle sprung to his financial aid‚ launching a crowd funding initiative. The initial target of R250‚000 was met within hours. International well wishers and locals have opened their hearts and wallets to the athlete‚ with the current balance just R42‚000 shy of its now R750‚000 target.

Gwala’s close friend and training partner Sandile Shange said he‚ too‚ suspected a more malevolent motive than petty theft.

“On the face of it we took it as a robbery but after speaking to the cops things are different‚” he said. “We thought they would be looking for his bike or his watch but when we came back to the scene we found everything on the floor. No one knows why this has happened.”

Jackson said that his medical team was holding Gwala under observation.

“The doctors went and redressed his wounds yesterday and they are keeping him under observation. They expect at the end of this week he will be discharged and that is when the rehabilitation process will start‚” he said.