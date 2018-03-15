Train driver hit with a brick and stripped

A female train driver was hit on the head with a brick‚ stripped and dragged to nearby bushes after a train was vandalised at the Eerste Fabrieke Station in Pretoria on Tuesday evening.

“An additional 10 Prasa employees were also attacked during this incident‚” Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said.

“We are very worried about the psychological impact such attacks have on our employees as a whole. Last year a member of the security team was killed by a mob whilst on duty during service delivery protests that spilled onto our service in Gauteng. Meanwhile in Cape Town and Durban our members are robbed at gunpoint and some even stabbed whilst doing their job.”