Twitter slams Australia plan to fast-track visas for white SA farmers
An Australian plan to fast-track visas for white South African farmers has gone down like a lead balloon on social media.
Canberra’s home affairs minister‚ Peter Dutton‚ told the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday that the farmers “deserve special attention” due to the “horrific circumstances” of land seizures and violence.
“If you look at the footage and read the stories‚ you hear the accounts‚ it’s a horrific circumstance they face‚” Dutton said.
“I think these people deserve special attention and we’re certainly applying that special attention now.”
The South African government rebuked the minister's suggestion that white South African farmers needed help from a “civilised country”.
“I do think, on the information that I’ve seen, people do need help and they need help from a civilised country like ours,” Dutton said.
“That threat does not exist,” the The International Relations Department said in a statement.
“There is no reason for any government in the world to suspect that a section of South Africans is under danger from their own democratically elected government.
"We regret that the Australian government chose not to use the available diplomatic channels available for them to raise concerns or to seek clarification,” it added.
Social media was equally critical of the move.
Emma Turd responded: “Presumably these ‘horrific circumstances’ are the chance of getting a slight shoulder bump by a black man in the middle of a field.”
And Amy Ford said: “Of all the problems in the world... This is the one we're solving? Kaaay. I'll let our suffering Syrians/endless list of other displaced groups know.”
Here's what the rest of Twitter had to say:
That’s because the farmers are white, and people like you are bigoted against white people. Let’s see who would fit into Australia society better.— Richo (@Richo37466905) March 15, 2018
The land issue needs all parties to come to the table and come out with lasting solutions. White farmers must come forward and stop mourning they are in a position of a stolen property, they should come up and be part of a solution. Otherwise go to Australia.— Moljoe wa MoAfrika (@papzen2016) March 15, 2018
Australia sets up deadly sea blockades for migrants fleeing impact of illegal wars of aggression,state sponsored violence, War crimes,(real)genocide but wants to fasttrack visas 4 ‘white’s only’ South African farmers. Based on what objective criteria?Royinga?Syrians? @9NewsAUS— Zane Dangor (@Zwandid) March 15, 2018
So according to the Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton was quoted saying that the farmers "deserve special attention" from Australia, due to the "horrific circumstances" of land redistribution and violence. This is a joke cause he continue spreading unessassary fear— France Mpuru Mashilo (@france_mashilo) March 15, 2018
#thedrum Dutton is clearly determining for himself which refugees are deserving of resettlement in Australia. He has decided that white South African farmers have a stronger case than others whose skin colour is darker.— Cathy Thomson (@tassiedevil) March 15, 2018
First Canada's takes doctors we educate, then they take people as asylum seekers purely because those people are against BEE, now Australia offers special attention to white Farmers, not farmers. At some point, stop and check yourself, even if it's just to see where you're going.— Xolani (@8mmSA) March 15, 2018
I asked this question on a different page yesterday, I am going to ask here again: who will own the land in Australia. The Australian government or the adopted farmers?— Thabang Mashego (@Thabs_Mash) March 15, 2018
I believe it will be Australian government.
Don't want to work black government owned land?
Australia government stop this aslymun for white farmers. This South Africa internal issue not a Australian matter. Stay out of internal matter because don't get involved in your country internal issues. Please focus on your own problems.— Vuyani Nene (@VuyaniNene1) March 15, 2018
Maybe it's as simple as 'I dont want to to die in my farmhouse one night' and despite all the denials we know that farmers in rural and isolated areas are at more risk than all others. It won't be just Australia but zambia too and then heavens even Zim.— Andrew Sturrock (@asturrock) March 15, 2018
Of course it's fantastic coz it's majority white convicts who are extremely racist. Australia is known the world over for its racism. The most racist country in earth. Hence racist white farmers wanna go there.— Shubie Lechesa (@ShubieLechesa86) March 15, 2018
As an expat South African in Australia, I am appalled by Dutton's racism and treatment of refugees who aren't of his chosen race. To claim South African farmers are in a genocide, like the Rohingya, is a massive exaggeration. There is crime in SA, it is indiscriminate.— E.V. Grin (@antday) March 15, 2018
- additional reporting by Reuters