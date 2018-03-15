An Australian plan to fast-track visas for white South African farmers has gone down like a lead balloon on social media.

Canberra’s home affairs minister‚ Peter Dutton‚ told the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday that the farmers “deserve special attention” due to the “horrific circumstances” of land seizures and violence.

“If you look at the footage and read the stories‚ you hear the accounts‚ it’s a horrific circumstance they face‚” Dutton said.

“I think these people deserve special attention and we’re certainly applying that special attention now.”

The South African government rebuked the minister's suggestion that white South African farmers needed help from a “civilised country”.

“I do think, on the information that I’ve seen, people do need help and they need help from a civilised country like ours,” Dutton said.