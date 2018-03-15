South Africa

Twitter slams Australia plan to fast-track visas for white SA farmers

15 March 2018 - 09:25 By Dave Chambers
Australian Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton.
Image: MICK TSIKAS / AAP/MINDS / AFP-Services

An Australian plan to fast-track visas for white South African farmers has gone down like a lead balloon on social media.

Canberra’s home affairs minister‚ Peter Dutton‚ told the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday that the farmers “deserve special attention” due to the “horrific circumstances” of land seizures and violence.

“If you look at the footage and read the stories‚ you hear the accounts‚ it’s a horrific circumstance they face‚” Dutton said.

“I think these people deserve special attention and we’re certainly applying that special attention now.”

The South African government rebuked the minister's suggestion that white South African farmers needed help from a “civilised country”.

“I do think, on the information that I’ve seen, people do need help and they need help from a civilised country like ours,” Dutton said.

“That threat does not exist,” the The International Relations Department said in a statement.

“There is no reason for any government in the world to suspect that a section of South Africans is under danger from their own democratically elected government.

"We regret that the Australian government chose not to use the available diplomatic channels available for them to raise concerns or to seek clarification,” it added.

Social media was equally critical of the move.

Emma Turd responded: “Presumably these ‘horrific circumstances’ are the chance of getting a slight shoulder bump by a black man in the middle of a field.”

And Amy Ford said: “Of all the problems in the world... This is the one we're solving? Kaaay. I'll let our suffering Syrians/endless list of other displaced groups know.”

Here's what the rest of Twitter had to say:

- additional reporting by Reuters

