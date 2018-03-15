WATCH | Pretoria motorist sends would-be hijackers running for their lives

It was a disappointing moment for two criminals when their attempt to hijack a motorist in Pretoria went horribly wrong.

CCTV footage shows the hijackers' sedan pulling up behind a dark SUV at the entrance to the Woodlands Lifestyle Estate in Pretoria on March 14 2018. Two men leap out of the sedan and run towards the SUV. It's not clear exactly what happens next, other than the fact the criminals are quickly seen scurrying away in a panic.