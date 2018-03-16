A probation officer who felt the wrath of convicted racist Vicki Momberg's vile tongue was expected to take to the stand in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday and detail her encounter with Momberg.

Last week the court heard how the black probation officer recused herself from Momberg's case after allegedly suffering abuse from her during the consultations.

Daphney Naidoo‚ who is the head of the probation officers‚ told the court that the woman had to undergo counselling to deal with the trauma.

Ironically‚ it was Momberg's defence team that had approached the probation officers‚ seeking a pre-sentencing report which would hopefully result in Momberg getting a lenient sentence following her four convictions of crimen injuria.

But Naidoo last week documented how Momberg failed to show any remorse for her crimes‚ and instead humiliated the probation officer tasked with working her case.

Momberg's lawyer‚ Kevin Lawley‚ had decided to ditch the report‚ saying they no longer wished to present it to the court. But prosecutor Yusuf Baba said the state would use it and called Naidoo to the stand.