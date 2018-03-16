Australia insists refugee programme 'non-discriminatory' as SA outrage mounts

Australia insisted its humanitarian programme was non-discriminatory Friday after South Africa reacted furiously to suggestions "persecuted" white farmers could be fast-tracked into the country, as the minister involved was called a racist.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton sparked controversy by singling out the farmers' need to flee "horrific circumstances" for a "civilised country".

According to police, 74 farmers were murdered between 2016 and 2017 in South Africa, which has one of the world's highest crime rates.

Dutton's decision to examine whether they deserve "special attention" for acceptance on refugee or humanitarian grounds led to the government hauling in Australia's envoy to Pretoria for a ticking off.

Department of International Co-operation spokesman Ndivhuwo Mabaya demanded in a statement that he retract the comments, saying the government was offended.