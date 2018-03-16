Mchunu said they wanted Mthembu to give a detailed plan on how he was dealing with the matter.

"Rabies is a potentially devastating disease that requires a very precise response. While it appears that the department has made some efforts - one of which is a vaccination programme – the DA does not believe that it is on top of the problem‚" he said.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) last week issued a warning to animal owners to vaccinate their pets‚ saying at least five cases of human rabies were reported around the country.

The institute said a sixth fatal “probable case of rabies” reported in the Free State had claimed the life of a person who had been exposed to a domestic cat.

“These cases were recorded in patients from Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga‚ KwaZulu-Natal (two cases) and the Eastern Cape. Another probable case of rabies was reported from the Free State in December 2017‚ involving a patient that presented and died with the clinical diagnosis of rabies and suffered an exposure to a domestic cat before falling ill‚” said the NICD.