Convicted racist Momberg admits what she did was wrong‚ recording reveals
Convicted racist Vicki Momberg told a probation officer who was interviewing her for a pre-sentencing report that she knew what she did was wrong.
Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg in 2016. She shouted the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal.
Her tirade was caught on camera and the video went viral.
The Randburg Magistrate’s Court convicted Momberg of crimen injuria last year.
During the sentencing proceedings on Friday‚ Momberg’s lawyer Kevin Lawley asked that the conversation that Momberg had recorded with probation officer Takalani Sekoba be played in court.
In that conversation‚ Momberg expressed unhappiness at the way the pre-sentencing interview was being conducted. “I feel like I am going through another trial. I am not happy about this type of abuse.”
She said she felt that her privacy was being invaded and told Sekoba she would not keep quiet about what she thought was intimidation by the probation officer.
“From my side‚ I was coming here to do an assessment as a person‚ not to be interrogated and put through on trial. I have experienced a build-up of nightmares. I just want to get my life back‚” Momberg said in the recording.
She asked the probation officer why she did not look at the transcript of the trial.
“I know what I did was wrong. I was overwhelmed. I was beside myself. I was desperate‚” Momberg said in the recording.
Earlier‚ Sekoba had testified that she had asked to be removed from the case after allegedly suffering abuse from Momberg during the consultations.
The sentencing proceedings will continue on Tuesday‚ when the prosecution and defence will address the court on the appropriate sentence.
Momberg intends to appeal her conviction‚ adding that she‚ however‚ has little faith in the country's justice system.