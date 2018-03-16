Her tirade was caught on camera and the video went viral.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court convicted Momberg of crimen injuria last year.

During the sentencing proceedings on Friday‚ Momberg’s lawyer Kevin Lawley asked that the conversation that Momberg had recorded with probation officer Takalani Sekoba be played in court.

In that conversation‚ Momberg expressed unhappiness at the way the pre-sentencing interview was being conducted. “I feel like I am going through another trial. I am not happy about this type of abuse.”