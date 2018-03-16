A search party was called together after five-year-old Port Elizabeth Grade R pupil Viwe Jali failed to return to class earlier this week after going to the toilet‚ said the National Council of Provinces.

"(The) learner at Luna Primary School‚ was reported missing at the school on Monday and a search - involving police and the community - was conducted to find her. Unfortunately‚ her lifeless body was found the next day at the school’s pit latrine toilet‚" said NCOP spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

The little girl had fallen into the toilet and drowned.

Mothapo said after hearing about this tragic news‚ a Mbizana-based delegation of the NCOP that was visiting the Eastern Cape to report back on progress made on commitments made during "Taking Parliament to the People" in November 2016 - visited the school to find out more about the incident.