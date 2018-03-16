Chief prosecutor Shaun Abrahams is announcing on Friday afternoon whether prosecution will go ahead against former president Jacob Zuma.

If it does go ahead, what could former financial advisor Schabir Shaik reveal about his relationship with Jacob Zuma if he turned state witness in a corruption trial against the president?

That‚ for a start‚ he ran almost every aspect of Zuma’s financial affairs for almost a decade – paying hospital bills‚ debts‚ rent‚ vehicles‚ bonds‚ traffic fines‚ wives‚ school fees‚ kids’ pocket money and ANC membership.

Even a R10 car wash and vacuum, according to a forensic audit done by KPMG.

Zuma was the man Shaik once referred to as his “brother”.

Shaik – who was controversially released on parole after being diagnosed with a “terminal illness” – is nearing the end of his 15-year sentence for bribery and corruption allegedly involving Zuma, who has evaded prosecution.