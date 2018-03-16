Former diplomat winning in court after recall

A former South African diplomat who was recalled from Cuba for behaving badly almost a decade ago has been vindicated for a third time - this week by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

It all started in 2009 when Reginald Ananius Marimi was stationed at the South African embassy in the Caribbean island country. He was employed by Home Affairs and held the position of first secretary.

Then‚ according to court records‚ Marimi got caught up with the second secretary who "in a state of intoxication" insulted locals and threw a can of beer at them. The second secretary also insulted two officers and Marimi was "involved in other serious traffic law violations".

Marimi was detained by state security agents when he "tried to go through an unauthorised area" and he allegedly "attacked physically and insulted in a disrespectful manner an airport customs official".