The provincial government must publicly account for the "continuing appalling state of many schools in the Eastern Cape"‚ the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said on Friday.

The commission said it is appalled at the death of 5-year-old Viwe Jali‚ who died earlier this week after falling into a pit latrine at Luna Primary school in Bizana‚ in the Eastern Cape.

"Only three years after the tragic and preventable death of 5-year-old Michael Komape‚ the failure of the State to prevent a reoccurrence and to eradicate the prevalence of pit latrines in schools is unacceptable‚" the commission said. It announced a provincial-wide investigation into Jali's death had begun.

The probe would also deal with the state of school infrastructure.