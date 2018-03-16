Lesotho hail havoc‚ brace for rain and cold in KZN and Gauteng
Be prepared for potential flooding as more than 50mm of rain is forecast to fall in the next 24 hours in Kwazulu-Natal.
The SA Weather Service warned about flooding in the province‚ with rains expected overnight on Friday‚ while a cold and rainy snap makes its way to Gauteng at the weekend.
Authorities in Lesotho were still assessing damage on Friday after a devastating hailstorm caused havoc at Quthing district in the south of the country earlier in the week‚ damaging roads and claiming at least five lives.
The storm smashed windows at schools and homes and battered vehicles. Emergency personnel treated a number of school children who were caught out in the open during the storm. Hailstones left them with cuts on their heads and bruised hands.
A district disaster management officer told Channel Africa radio station that a truck attempting to cross a river to a village was swept away during the deluge. “When it was right in the middle of the river‚ there was huge water and debris … The truck overturned‚ about 10 people were dragged out but six of them managed to be rescued.” Four people died in that incident‚ he said.
Keiso Mohloboli tweeted a video of the truck being swept away by the raging water. She also tweeted pictures of injuries suffered by children during the storm.
From yesterday's hail incidences, people have died. Lord have mercy on us... #LesothoHail #BolokaLesothoLeBasotho pic.twitter.com/s3ipuaFMnF— Keiso Mohloboli (@kmohloboli) March 15, 2018
Faces hidden for professional purposes. Victims of hail in Quthing district. #LesothoHail #Frightening pic.twitter.com/dBeIzUH2qP— Keiso Mohloboli (@kmohloboli) March 14, 2018
SA Weather forecaster Lulama Pheme said on Friday‚ “The Eastern Cape and Kwazulu-Natal will have cloudy‚ cold and wet conditions. By Saturday these conditions are expected to start clearing and moving to Gauteng. The Western and Northern Cape are the only provinces that will have fine weather this weekend.”
She said North West province could also expect some rain on Saturday. By Sunday‚ thunderstorms would be active in the Free State and North West province.
“The eastern half of the country will remain cold‚ wet and cloudy this weekend. We have issued a watch for the rains for Kwazulu-Natal this weekend. More than 50 mm of rains is expected to fall overnight.”
SA Weather urged residents to take care in KwaZulu-Natal in case of flooding.
“Stay indoors and off the roads‚ avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. If trapped in a vehicle‚ abandon it and climb to higher ground‚” the weather service said.
“In buildings‚ move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. Switch off electricity at the supply point to the building. In rural areas‚ relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground. Abandon your home immediately if evacuation is recommended‚ before access is cut off by flood water. Never drive on a road covered by water.”