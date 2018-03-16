Be prepared for potential flooding as more than 50mm of rain is forecast to fall in the next 24 hours in Kwazulu-Natal.

The SA Weather Service warned about flooding in the province‚ with rains expected overnight on Friday‚ while a cold and rainy snap makes its way to Gauteng at the weekend.

Authorities in Lesotho were still assessing damage on Friday after a devastating hailstorm caused havoc at Quthing district in the south of the country earlier in the week‚ damaging roads and claiming at least five lives.

The storm smashed windows at schools and homes and battered vehicles. Emergency personnel treated a number of school children who were caught out in the open during the storm. Hailstones left them with cuts on their heads and bruised hands.

A district disaster management officer told Channel Africa radio station that a truck attempting to cross a river to a village was swept away during the deluge. “When it was right in the middle of the river‚ there was huge water and debris … The truck overturned‚ about 10 people were dragged out but six of them managed to be rescued.” Four people died in that incident‚ he said.

Keiso Mohloboli tweeted a video of the truck being swept away by the raging water. She also tweeted pictures of injuries suffered by children during the storm.