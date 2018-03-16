Marikana top cop accused of lying to Farlam Commission

In other words‚ the state is accusing Vermaak of giving orders that fleeing miners be shot in the back. It further alleges that this resulted in the death of Pumzile Sokanyile‚ a 45-year-old father of five who was shot in the head. Upon hearing of his death‚ Sokanyile's mother collapsed and died on her way to hospital.

Vermaak had been openly critical of the conduct of former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe‚ who now faces four charges of murder and six charges of attempted murder for killings linked to the Marikana tragedy. He also stands accused of lying to the Marikana commission of inquiry.

The case against Mpembe‚ six other police officers and two security guards comes more than two years after the commission completed its work.

The four charges of murder and six of attempted murder against Mpembe relate to the killings in the days leading up to the Marikana massacre. It was in relation to these deaths that Vermaak gave explosive evidence‚ in which he effectively suggested that police incompetence had led to violence.

As yet‚ no one has been charged in connection with the massacre itself.