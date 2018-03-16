It was the sheepish behaviour of a delivery vehicle driver and his passenger at about midnight that aroused the suspicion of police at Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

When the vehicle was searched on Friday in the town’s centre officers found two live sheep in the back of a closed space-saver canopy.

“The driver and the passenger could not give a satisfactory reason why they were in possession of the livestock‚ hence they were arrested‚” said a statement by Captain Sergio Kock.

Inside a red backpack‚ stashed behind the delivery vehicle seat‚ were two knives and a sharpening stone.

The value of the sheep was estimated to be R6000.

“Further investigation led the police to a house in Bankara village‚ Kuruman‚ where the police found two more slaughtered sheep carcases. Two male suspects aged 27 and 33 were arrested‚” Kock added.