It’s been a torrid week for taxpayers with revelations about how much of their hard-earned cash has been spent defending former president Jacob Zuma.

Even worse was news that millions had been paid to a controversial police crime intelligence boss – to sit at home and do nothing.

In case you missed it‚ here’s a recap.

• Karyn Maughan reported on TimesLIVE that Zuma had in all likelihood spent far more than R15.3-million fighting his corruption prosecution. Previous answers to parliamentary questions have revealed that the total amount spent on Zuma's so-called Stalingrad campaign was an estimated R32.4-million.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed in Parliament on Wednesday that Zuma had spent R15.3-million battling the Democratic Alliance's case that the decision not to prosecute him was irrational and should be set aside.

But advocate Ben Winks‚ who has spent more than a year trying to determine just how much Zuma's litigation has cost the state‚ pointed out that answers to parliamentary questions from a series of justice ministers reveal the true extent of Zuma's corruption defence spending.