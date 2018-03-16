Unpleasant words forced probation officer to leave Momberg interview

The Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday heard from a probation officer who interviewed convicted racist Vicki Momberg‚ then asked to be removed from the case because of unpleasant words uttered by Momberg.

Takalani Sekobela said when she conducted an interview with Momberg in January following her conviction for crimen injuria‚ Momberg said Sekobela would not understand because she was black and Momberg was white.

Sekobela said Momberg also used "undermining" language when she questioned the quality of the probation officer's interview and spelling mistakes she was allegedly making during the interview.

Sekobela said she was taken aback by the criticism and told Momberg she did not like the way she spoke to her.

"I cannot put the words on the experience I had. I later told my supervisor I cannot continue with the investigation‚" Sekobela said.