Violence in schools is under-reported‚ says teachers’ association

Violence and the indiscipline of pupils in schools are under-reported but violence is a reflection of South African society generally.

This is the reaction of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) to the recent video of a teacher at Three Rivers Secondary School in Sedibeng being hit by a book thrown by a pupil.

Aptos president Basil Manuel told TimesLIVE on Friday: “I think there is far more violence against teachers than is being reported. The reason for that is that it is an embarrassment for the teachers to report these incidents.

“But these incidents are symptoms of society. All over South Africa‚ the society is violent. We can’t expect that our children will be different‚” said Manuel.