The life of a woman who has been taking antiretroviral drugs since 1989 has dramatically changed as she no longer has to queue at her local congested clinic once a month from 5am.

Philda Dladla‚ who lives only 10 streets away from the newly established ePharmacy facility at the Alexandra Plaza Shopping Centre‚ Johannesburg – which has been described as an ATM dispensary - said she was satisfied with the system.

She said although Alexandra township was riddled with crime‚ she was confident the community would respect and preserve the facility.

Showing TimesLIVE her pharmacy smartcard Dladla said receiving her medication was a few buttons away‚ something she could do during her shopping. “It’s better here‚ it’s way better than being in a queue after waiting from 5am.”