WATCH LIVE | NPA boss announces decision on whether to charge Zuma

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams is announcing whether he will be reinstating corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

The charges relate to a R30-billion government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the NPA shortly before Zuma ran for president in 2009.

Zuma — then deputy president — was linked to the deal through Schabir Shaik, his former financial adviser who was jailed for corruption.

The High Court reinstated the charges in 2016 and the Supreme Court upheld that decision last year, rejecting an appeal by Zuma and describing the NPA’s initial decision to set aside the charges as “irrational“.