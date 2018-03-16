South Africa

‘We fear she may have been pushed‚’ says family of 5-year-old who died in pit latrine

16 March 2018 - 14:37 By Aretha Linden‚ Zipo-Zenkosi Ncokazi And Lulamile Feni
Little Lumka Mkhethwa, 5, of Bizana died in the broken pit latrine of her school.
Little Lumka Mkhethwa, 5, of Bizana died in the broken pit latrine of her school.
Image: Supplied by DispatchLIVE

Little Lumka Mkhethwa’s life was cut short in the most harrowing way on Monday‚ drowning inside her school’s pit latrine – and now her father is devastated that the little girl may have been pushed.

The 5-year-old’s body was found on Tuesday inside the latrine in Bizana in the Eastern Cape‚ a day after she had gone missing.

Lumka's father‚ Vuyani Mkhethwa‚ said the family was not coping.

“Although we do not know the details of how this tragedy happened‚ from how she was found it does not look like she was using the toilet because she still had her underwear on.

“From the position of her legs it leaves us with the fear that she may have been pushed.”

This fears comes as the family demanded answers.

“We do not understand how this happened‚” he told TimesLIVE’s sister publication‚ the Daily Dispatch. “We were under the impression that children are escorted to the toilet‚ especially at that age.

“We have serious questions about the responsibility of the teachers but we have received a visit from department officials‚ who have promised to investigate. We will decide our course of action after that.”

Basic education department spokesman Elijah Mhlanga said a task team was sent to investigate Viwe’s death.

For the full story‚ visit Daily Dispatch

READ MORE

Human Rights investigation into Eastern Cape schools after girl drowns in pit toilet

The provincial government must publicly account for the "continuing appalling state of many schools in the Eastern Cape"‚ the South African Human ...
News
4 hours ago

Body of girl who died in school pit toilet only found the next day despite search

A search party was called together after five-year-old Port Elizabeth Grade R pupil Lumka Mthethwa Jali failed to return to class earlier this week ...
News
9 hours ago

Child drowns in school pit latrine‚ again

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says it is “completely unacceptable” for a five-year-old child to have drowned in a school pit latrine in ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No pulling wool over eyes of cops in Kuruman South Africa
  2. #ZumaCharges: Mzansi has zero chill South Africa
  3. Convicted racist Momberg admits what she did was wrong‚ recording reveals South Africa
  4. BREAKING | Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted - NPA boss Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | NPA boss announces decision on whether to charge Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
X