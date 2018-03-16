Three road signs were deliberately knocked over in a plush suburb in Durban on Wednesday night – and nobody knows why.

The perpetrator is known and was even captured on camera‚ but residents and Umhlanga local councillor council doubt the police will act.

On Thursday‚ a resident posted on Facebook community page that the signs were deliberately knocked over in Herald Drive‚ Umhlanga Rocks.

"We have camera footage of the incident and where the guilty party spent the night. The police are not interested. Can anybody give me the name and telephone number of somebody in the municipality that cares about ratepayer's money? Please help‚" he wrote.

On Friday‚ councillor Heinz de Boer was doubtful that police would take the damage to municipal property seriously.