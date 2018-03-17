South Africa

Bakkie rolls on R54‚ leaving one dead‚ eight injured

17 March 2018 - 12:47 By Timeslive
Image: Supplied by ER24 via Twitter

One man was killed and eight others injured‚ two of the critically‚ when a bakkie rolled on the R54 in Vereeniging‚ late on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesman RUssel Meiring said ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene to find the bakkie lying on its side on the side of the road. Several people were found lying around the vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one man lay trapped beneath the overturned bakkie. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“Eight other patients were assessed by paramedics. A man and woman‚ believed to be six months pregnant‚ had sustained critical injuries‚ while the remaining six patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries‚” Meiring said.

He said paramedics had treated the injured and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

“A short time later‚ the critically injured woman was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. The remaining patients were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.”

READ MORE

Helicopter crash south of Joburg leaves two injured

Two people were injured on Tuesday afternoon when a helicopter crashed in a veld near Swartkoppies Road in Brackendowns‚ south of Johannesburg‚ ...
News
3 days ago

Cyclist critical after being struck by motorcycle

A cyclist‚ believed to be in his 40s‚ is in a critical condition after he was knocked over by a motorcycle rider on the corner of Rondebult and ...
News
6 days ago

At least 10 injured in collision between bakkie and car

At least 10 people were injured when a bakkie and a car collided on the R21 and R23 split in Kempton Park‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Congregation capture' - political analyst on why people flock to cult churches South Africa
  2. Choppers sent in to fight Table Mountain fire South Africa
  3. Bakkie rolls on R54‚ leaving one dead‚ eight injured South Africa
  4. Had I stayed he would have killed me‚ says a survivor of domestic violence South Africa
  5. Scrap collectors badly beaten in Eldorado Park South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
X