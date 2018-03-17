One man was killed and eight others injured‚ two of the critically‚ when a bakkie rolled on the R54 in Vereeniging‚ late on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesman RUssel Meiring said ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ arrived on the scene to find the bakkie lying on its side on the side of the road. Several people were found lying around the vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that one man lay trapped beneath the overturned bakkie. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“Eight other patients were assessed by paramedics. A man and woman‚ believed to be six months pregnant‚ had sustained critical injuries‚ while the remaining six patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries‚” Meiring said.

He said paramedics had treated the injured and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

“A short time later‚ the critically injured woman was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. The remaining patients were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals.”