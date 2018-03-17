Choppers sent in to fight Table Mountain fire
17 March 2018 - 13:20
Three water-bombing helicopters were scrambled on Saturday to fight a fire that broke out on Table Mountain around 12.30pm.
A plume of smoke rose into the air on the eastern side of the mountain’s front face‚ which looms over the city centre.
In a video shot from Platteklip Gorge‚ Peter Lalor filmed hikers ascending the mountain with a pall of smoke in the background emanating from around the level of the contour path.
Choppers back. Fire on Table Mountain. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XcXyV7wNnh— Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 17, 2018
City of Cape Town safety and security director Richard Bosman said there was no danger to property.
“The wind is very minimal and we are hoping we can kill it quickly with the choppers‚” he said.