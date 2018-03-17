Choppers sent in to fight Table Mountain fire

Three water-bombing helicopters were scrambled on Saturday to fight a fire that broke out on Table Mountain around 12.30pm.

A plume of smoke rose into the air on the eastern side of the mountain’s front face‚ which looms over the city centre.

In a video shot from Platteklip Gorge‚ Peter Lalor filmed hikers ascending the mountain with a pall of smoke in the background emanating from around the level of the contour path.