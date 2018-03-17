In trying to unpack why people become subjects of cult churches‚ political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni says when people go through difficulties due to a leadership crisis‚ they often suspend all sense of rationality.

His analogy was that oftentimes when pressed with socioeconomic‚ political and other struggles‚ through sacrifice‚ people start hoping that "something dramatic will come. That maybe‚ just maybe this may restore us."

On the question of why pastors are getting richer while their congregants remain poor‚ Fikeni said that during a time of poverty people are "persuaded to give up their little".

"They tell you that ‘if I touch you‚ you will get a job‚ others did too’. It is this time when people surrender their goods to a pastor. The time when people surrender any sense of vigilance and rationality. They begin to wallow in a period of despair‚" he said.