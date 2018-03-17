KwaZulu-Natal mother of two Akhona Kekana‚ 22‚ ran away from her husband in August last year after enduring eight years of abuse.

Kekana‚ who never knew her father‚ lost her mother at the age of 14. She fell pregnant with her first child when she was 15 and got married at the age of 16.

Last year she came to Johannesburg in a bus with only R700 in her pocket and her seven- and three-year-old daughters. "Though I had nothing‚ I had had enough. I was never gonna be more ready."

She and her siblings were left with only aunts who saw nothing wrong with how the man treated her.

"I don't think I was looking for a romantic relationship‚ I was too young for that. He is nine years older me‚ he assumed the role of a father‚ that's what I drew warmth from‚" Kekana said.