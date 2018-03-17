Scrap collectors badly beaten in Eldorado Park

"They confronted them and beat them. Now they are both in hospital‚" said Makhubela.

A video circulating on a community WhatsApp group showed a mob from the community beating the pair even as they were put in a police van.

"Take them out‚" a female voice is heard screaming.

One person is seen beating them with a green hose pipe. Another is seen hitting them with what appears to be a coffee mug. Another is seen getting on top of the police van and then putting his booted foot into the van as he repeatedly kicks them.

Baying for blood‚ another community member is seen carrying a brick towards the open passenger door of the police van where he then tries to hit the brick against the vehicle occupants.

A police officer is seen coming to the side of the van‚ trying to stop the angry crowd but he fails as the crowd enters the vehicle and drag the suspects out through the open doors‚ elbowing and punching them as the resisting pair grip onto the van.

A minute into the video‚ one of the suspects is finally taken out and once on the ground‚ he is dealt kicks and punches as he lies on the ground.