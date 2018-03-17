Durban’s iconic central tourist beaches are being washed away‚ because Transnet and the city appear to have dithered for nearly 10 years on re-instating the city’s beach sand pumping scheme properly.

The city sought this week to blame some of the erosion on climate change and river sand-mining operations south of the city. But the major root of the current problem can be traced to 2007‚ when the old north and south piers were demolished during a R3-billion harbour-widening project.

Since then‚ the city has been limping along with a “temporary” and apparently dysfunctional sand-pumping scheme‚ because Transnet had to demolish the main sand pumping station and now – more than a decade later – has yet to commission a new sand hopper storage centre to properly replenish Durban’s eroding beaches.