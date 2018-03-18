South Africa

Man killed in alleged home invasion

18 March 2018 - 10:18 By Timeslive
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A man was killed in an alleged home invasion in Golfpark in Meyerton‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by the community. They found local authorities and fire services already in attendance.

“Paramedics were led into the rear of a residence‚ where they found the body of a man‚ lying in the middle of a garden.

“The man was assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his head and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead‚” Meiring said.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

MORE

Fatal stabbing in Tulbagh farm burglary

An intruder is on the run after fatally stabbing a 59-year-old man on a farm near Tulbagh in the Western Cape.
News
2 days ago

Hawks officers facing armed robbery charges promoted to elite unit

Two Hawks officers who face multiple charges for violent crimes have been rewarded with promotions to positions within an elite and secretive unit.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Police probe brazen cellphone robbery at Randburg restaurant

The police are investigating one case of common robbery following cellphone thefts that had been recorded on video at restaurants in the Randburg ...
News
4 days ago

Security guard shot at Durban airport

A woman‚ believed to be a security guard‚ was shot and killed at the King Shaka International Airport on Tuesday night.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Russian voters share concerns in predictable Russian poll World
  2. Thieves delay more water coming online in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Four killed, 19 trapped in Philippine hotel fire World
  4. Cash-in-transit heist gang to appear in court on Monday South Africa
  5. Man killed in alleged home invasion South Africa

Latest Videos

Pops goes the plastic
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
X