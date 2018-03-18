Striking forensic pathology workers in Gauteng have to return to work after a court granted an interdict against the strike.

Forensic pathology officers‚ largely from the Germiston facility‚ were striking over a bonus dispute and alleged unfulfilled promises after their strike in June last year. The striking employees are demanding payment of performance bonuses for the 2016 and 2017 financial years.

The Gauteng Department of Health applied for a court interdict on Thursday. The interdict was served on Friday which ordered officials to go back to work with “immediate effect”.

“This enabled the families who wanted to bury their loved ones over the weekend to do so‚” the department said in a statement.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom previously told TimesLIVE there were 65 bodies piled up at the Germiston mortuary because of the strike.