The Gauteng provincial government has spent R15.7-million so far on the Esidimeni arbitration hearings and is expecting to pay a total amount of R47-million for all the costs of this alternative dispute resolution process.

Democratic Alliance MPL Jack Bloom said this was disclosed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura in a written reply to his questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

Bloom said that according to figures provided in the reply‚ the provincial treasury allocated R13.6-million for Esidimeni-related expenses in this financial year ending on March 31‚ but R15.7-million was spent as at February 12 2016‚ leaving a deficit of R2.1-million.

More than half the amount was spent on the Emoyeni Conference Centre as the venue for the hearings‚ which cost R8.4-million.

“This is grossly excessive‚ bearing in mind that Emoyeni is owned by the provincial government which has an arrangement with a private company to rent it out. I will be asking questions on how this can be justified and who has profited from this‚” Bloom said on Sunday.