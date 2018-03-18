Two ill fishermen evacuated from sea

Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute at St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape had to assist with the evacuation of two ill fishermen from chokka fishing vessels on Saturday.

In the first incident‚ at about 7.30am on Saturday‚ a 41-year-old Humansdorp fisherman reported to be suffering from hemoptysis (coughing up blood) had to be evacuated from the chokka fishing boat Jika.