As 67 families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy are awarded R1.2-million each‚ the officials behind the tragedy remain free.

Journalists asked Gauteng Premier David Makhura if he will pursue criminal charges for those implicated as having been behind the move that left 144 patients dead and 1‚400 experiencing “torture” at NGOs.

The senior officials are former director of mental health Makgabo Manamela‚ former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former head of department Barney Selebano.